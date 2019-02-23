ST. GEORGE — Matt Conway led five Trailblazers in double figures with a game-high 25 points as Dixie State picked up its 11th straight victory in an 89-73 triumph over Regis Friday night inside the Burns Arena. The victory vaulted the Trailblazers (16-8/14-6 RMAC) into a three-way tie with Regis (17-9/14-6 RMAC) and Colorado-Colorado Springs (17-9/14-6) for second place in the RMAC standings with two regular season games remaining.

The winning streak looked in jeopardy in the early going as the Rangers opened the game with an 18-6 run over the first six minutes of action. DSU slowly chipped away at the lead behind 17 first half points from Conway, who hit 6-of-8 from the floor with a pair of 3-pointers after the Ranger run, including a big trey that gave the Blazers their first lead at 39-36 with 1:19 to go in the stanza.

Regis guard Ryan Beisty quickly tied the game with a long-range jumper on the Rangers’ ensuing possession, but Jack Pagenkopf came right back with a 3 of his own on DSU’s next trip down the court as the Blazers took a 42-41 lead into the locker room.

The second half was all Trailblazers as Dixie State ran off 13 straight points to open up a 55-41 lead after a Julien Ducree lay-in with 15:31 to play. Zach Frampton kick-started the rally with a 3-pointer to open the frame, while Pagenkopf drilled consecutive treys to help push the Blazer lead to double figures.

DSU never saw its lead dip below 10 points the rest of the way, though the Rangers managed to trim the deficit down to 61-51 on a Toni Rocak jumper with 12 minutes to go. However Dixie State used the long ball to put the game out of reach as Dub Price hit a 3-pointer, and Frampton nailed back-to-back from downtown to extend the Blazer lead to 17 at 70-53 with 10:06 remaining. DSU would coast home from there to finish off the season sweep of the Rangers.

Conway finished 7-of-11 from the floor and 9-of-11 from the line to go with a game-high 13 rebounds to post his team-high fifth double-double of the year. Frampton enjoyed a solid night shooting as well as he tallied a career-high 17 points on 5-of-10 from the floor with three 3-pointers. Frampton also pulled down a career-best seven rebounds with four assists and two steals.

Ducree added 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting with five boards and collected a career-high six blocks as DSU finished with an NCAA era single-game record 10 blocked shots for the game. Pagenkopf also filled the stat sheet with 11 points, six caroms and four dimes, and Price chipped in 10 points off the bench.

Dixie State posted one of its overall best shooting nights of the year across the board as the Trailblazers hit on 30-of-58 (.508) of their shots, including an 11-of-21 (.524) clip from the perimeter, and went 18-of-24 at the line (.750). DSU also outrebounded the Rangers by a 49-37 count.

DSU’s defense held Regis to just 35.8 percent (24-of-67) shooting, 32.1 percent (9-of-28) from beyond the arc. Rocak led the Rangers with 20 points.

Dixie State continues its homestand Saturday night when the Trailblazers welcome Colorado Christian to the Burns Arena. Tip-off is slated for 7:30 p.m.