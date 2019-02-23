ST. GEORGE — The Dixie State women’s basketball team dropped a tough 70-61 decision to Regis on Friday inside the Burns Arena.

The Trailblazers (13-11, 9-11 RMAC) entered the final 10 minutes deadlocked at 54-54 with the visiting Rangers, but were doomed by a cold fourth quarter. DSU shot just 14 percent (2-of-14) in the final frame and scored only 7 points. Meanwhile, Regis scored 16 points, including three 3-pointers, to seal the victory.

Dixie State raced to a 10-2 lead in the first quarter behind 6 points by Lisa VanCampen. The Rangers answered with a 12-4 run to tie the game at 14-14 with less than a minute remaining in the quarter. Keslee Stevenson then converted three free throws after being fouled on a 3-point attempt to stake DSU to a 17-14 advantage. However, Regis countered with its own 3-pointer just before the buzzer to tie the game at 17-17.

Stevenson buried back-to-back triples early in the second quarter to boost the Trailblazers to a 23-19 lead. The teams would trade baskets throughout the frame, and DSU took a 38-36 lead to halftime. Stevenson led the charge with 8 points during the quarter, while DSU shot 60 percent (9-of-15) from the field.

Regis built a 48-44 lead at the midway point of the third quarter, before VanCampen stopped the visitors’ run with a triple. Mariah Martin added a pair of free throws, and DSU wrestled the lead back at 49-48. From there the teams matched each other point for point, leading to a 54-54 tie heading to the final frame.

Dixie State shot 40 percent (22-of-55) from the field, 27 percent (6-of-22) from 3-point range, and 78 percent (11-of-14) from the free-throw line. The Trailblazers struggled on the boards, as Regis posted a 47-31 rebound advantage. VanCampen led three DSU players in double figures with 17 points, while Martin added 16 points and Stevenson finished with 11 points.

The Trailblazers close the weekend with a Saturday evening matchup against Colorado Christian inside the Burns Arena. Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m.