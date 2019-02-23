No. 27 BYU men’s tennis defeated the Air Force Academy 7-0, extending its winning streak to 6-0, Friday evening at the BYU Indoor Tennis Courts.

“We always expect Air Force's team to come out and fight hard because they’re well-coached and well-disciplined,” said BYU head coach Brad Pearce. “I feel good that we were able to get another win. We can’t afford to take any team lightly, so we prepare well for every single match we play.”

The Cougars (9-2) came out tough and claimed the doubles point over the Falcons (8-5). No. 23 Sean Hill and Jeffrey Hsu quickly took down Tadhg Collins and Patrick Sklenka 6-1 in the No. 1 spot. With a race to the finish between No. 2 and 3, Sam Tullis and Ben Gajardopulled through at No. 2 doubles with a 6-3 win.

BYU’s momentum continued into the singles matches as Hill handily defeated Sklenka 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1 singles. Tullis followed at No. 4 singles with a steady 6-2, 6-2 victory over Collins.

No. 3 singles finished when Hsu topped Luke Sanderson 6-1, 6-4. Mateo Vereau Melendez was not far behind with his 6-4, 6-2 win against Air Force’s Paul Hendrix, putting the Cougars up 5-0.

Matthew Pearce and Gajardo earned the final points for BYU. At No. 5 singles, Pearce pulled a 6-2, 6-2 victory over James Scotty and Gajardo finished the Cougar sweep by defeating Robert Baylong 6-3, 7-6.

The Cougars remain at home to take on Denver on Saturday, Feb. 23, at 5:30 p.m. MST at the BYU Indoor Tennis Courts. Results will be updated on the men’s tennis schedule.

Match results

BYU 7, Air Force 0

Doubles results

Order of finish: (1, 2)

Singles results

Order of finish: (1, 4, 2, 3, 6, 5)