OKLAHOMA CITY—The Jazz returned from the All-Star break with a gut-wrenching 148-147 double overtime loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on a last-second runner floated up by Paul George on Friday night.

Here are the four takeaways from the Jazz’s first game back from the break:

— Donovan Mitchell was good from the opening tip and ended the game with 38 points, five assists and four rebounds. Derrick Favors and Jae Crowder had standout games, using their size and athleticism to shine in a game with a lot of contact. Favors was nearly perfect from the field, scoring 24 points and getting 11 rebounds. Crowder came off the bench to put up 20 points, 15 of which came in the second half, and pulled down eight rebounds. Rudy Gobert played well, but really came alive in the overtime periods on both sides of the ball, doing his absolute best to put the Jazz in a position to win.

— Turnovers were what hurt the Jazz the most in this game. Giving the ball up early and often cost them their initial lead, and eventually the game with giveaways at critical moments in overtime. The Jazz turned it over 25 times and only managed to stay in the game with impressive shooting. Oklahoma City has taken advantage of risky passes and sloppy inbounds better than any other team this year, sporting the NBA’s top two steals leaders in Paul George and Russell Westbrook respectively.

— This contest was ripe with fierce, physical competition that hearkened back to last season’s playoff series between these two teams. The Jazz were on the receiving end of a lot of this aggression, particularly at the hands of Russell Westbrook. Westbrook was called for a flagrant foul against Rudy Gobert early in the game, but proved to be unstoppable throughout the affair, scoring 43 points before fouling out in the first overtime period, ending his record-breaking triple-double streak at 11 games. Paul George took over the game beginning in the second half. He continued his dominance against the Jazz, scoring 45 points by the end, including the game-winning shot.

— With the Jazz’s first overtime game of the season in the books, the Jazz fall to 32-26 and 10 games back from first place. They remain in sixth place in the West, but are now tied with two other teams. This means they could find themselves out of the playoff picture entirely in a matter of just a few games. The Jazz have a history of shining after the All-Star break and will need to continue that trend to ensure a playoff spot and reach for a higher seed. The Jazz will play Oklahoma City one more time in the regular season, on March 11 in Salt Lake City. The Jazz play the Dallas Mavericks Saturday at home.