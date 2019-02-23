ALBUQUERQUE — Utah State’s women’s distance medley relay team broke the program’s all-time record as the Aggies opened up competition at the 2019 Mountain West Indoor Championships on Thursday at the Albuquerque Convention Center.

Seniors Megan Ryan, Shannon Maloney and Cierra Simmons-Mecham, along with junior Kasia Lawrynowicz, clocked a time of 11:31.69 to set the school record and place third in the meet. The previous record of 11:37.89 was set earlier this season by Ryan, Simmons-Mecham, junior Melanie Muncy and sophomore Karen Christensen.

“Collectively, they wanted to make the podium,” said USU head cross country coach Artie Gulden. “We knew New Mexico and Boise State were going to try and qualify for the NCAA Indoor Championships. Colorado State was the goal and the girls did a great job of matching up with Colorado State. We were only two seconds behind New Mexico and if I would’ve know that, I would’ve had Cierra go a little bit earlier. But, she has a lot more work to do in the meet.”

Boise State placed first in the DMR with a time of 11:10.43, while New Mexico finished second at 11:29.42.

“Getting third is great and getting on the podium with a school record is great,” Gulden said. Three of those four girl are seniors and they’ve worked really hard, and it’s great for them to do that together.”

As a team, Utah State recorded 17 points on the first day of competition and sits in first place. Fresno State is second with 12 points and Colorado State is third with 11. On the men’s side, the Aggies scored five points and are in fourth place.

Joining the DMR team on the podium Thursday was sophomore Talie Bonds, who also captured bronze in the women’s pentathlon with a personal-best 3,762 points, which ranks fourth all-time in school history.

Senior Alyssa Hirschi-Swenson placed fourth in the pentathlon with a career-best 3,718 points, which ranks sixth all-time in school history.

“Talie and Alyssa got the meet started in the right way for us,” said USU multi-events/jumps coach Erik Rasmussen. “The energy level they brought right from the get-go was unbelievable. They have been good competitors in the past, but today was a whole other level from them. They came in and were aggressive, and you could tell they were ready to fight for every point.”

Bonds placed first in the pentathlon 60-meter hurdles with a personal-best time of 8.52, which is tied for second all-time in school history, along with Amber Peterson (2007). She also had a career-best mark of 1.70 meters (5-07.00) in the high jump, tying for second. Hirschi-Swenson also tied for second in the event with her own personal-best mark of 1.70 meters.

“The goal was to finish where I was ranked,” Bonds said. “I was ranked third and I finished third, and I’m really proud of that. It was super nice to start off strong because I PR’d in the first two events. That gave me a lot of confidence going toward the end.”

On the men’s side, Utah State’s DMR team of freshmen Devin Pancake and Mikhail Kidd, sophomore Luke Bailey and junior Dylan Barker, placed fifth with a time of 10:02.33.

Freshman Roman Ruiz sits in sixth place of the men’s heptathlon with 2,585 points. He placed third in the shot put with a career-best heave of 12.91 meters (42-04.25), fifth in the high jump with a personal-best height of 1.79 meters (5-10.50), sixth in the 60-meter dash with a career-best time of 7.42 and seventh in the long jump with a mark of 5.90 meters (19-04.25).

Day two of the MW Indoor Track & Field Championships begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday with the final three events of the men’s heptathlon. The second day of competition concludes with the men’s 5,000-meter finals at 4:30 p.m., followed by the women’s 5,000 meters at 4:55 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST INDOOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

ALBUQUERQUE CONVENTION CENTER

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.

FEB. 21, 2019

MEN’S STANDINGS

1. Boise State – 10

2. Colorado State – 8

3. New Mexico – 6

4. UTAH STATE – 5

5. Wyoming – 4

6. San Jose State – 3

WOMEN’S STANDINGS

1. UTAH STATE – 17

2. Fresno State – 12

3. Colorado State – 11

4. Boise State – 10

T5. San Diego State – 8

T5. New Mexico – 8

T7. UNLV – 4

T7. Nevada – 4

9. Wyoming – 3

10. San Jose State – 1

USU MEN RESULTS:

DMR (finals) – 5. Utah State (Devin Pancake, Mikhail Kidd, Dylan Barker, Luke Bailey), 10:02.33.

Heptathlon (after four events) – 6. Roman Ruiz, 2,585 points.

Heptathlon 60m Dash – 6. Roman Ruiz, 7.42.

Heptathlon Long Jump – 7. Roman Ruiz, 5.90m (19-04.25).

Heptathlon Shot Put – 3. Roman Ruiz, 12.91m (42-04.25).

Heptathlon High Jump – 5. Roman Ruiz, 1.79m (5-10.50).

USU WOMEN RESULTS:

DMR (finals) – 3. Utah State (Megan Ryan, Kasia Lawrynowicz, Shannon Maloney, Cierra Simmons), 11:31.69.

Pentathlon (finals) – 3. Talie Bonds, 3,762 points; 4. Alyssa Hirschi-Swenson, 3,718 points.

Pentathlon 60m Hurdles – 1. Talie Bonds, 8.52; 10. Alyssa Hirschi-Swenson, 9.14.

Pentathlon High Jump – T2. Talie Bonds, 1.70m (5-07.00); T2. Alyssa Hirschi-Swenson, 1.70m (5-07.00).

Pentathlon Shot Put – 7. Alyssa Hirschi-Swenson, 10.44m (34-03.00); 10. Talie Bonds, 9.68m (31-09.25).

Pentathlon Long Jump – 5. Talie Bonds, 5.52m (18-01.50); 10. Alyssa Hirschi-Swenson, 5.36m (17-07.00).

Pentathlon 800m – 3. Alyssa Hirschi-Swenson, 2:24.46; 9. Talie Bonds, 2:31.14.