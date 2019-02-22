SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah women's basketball team can finally breathe a little easier.

Coming into Friday night's matchup against Washington at the Jon M. Huntsman Center, Utah had lost six straight games, and a win was badly needed.

“We really wanted to win this game and we had that desire. Even though we have the desire every game to win every game, we just knew we wanted to get this monkey off our back so coming in and winning here on our home court, it feels good,” guard Kiana Moore said.

The Utes got that win in convincing fashion, defeating Washington 88-56 to improve to 19-7 and 8-7 in Pac-12 play. Moore and forward Megan Huff led Utah with 17 points each.

“Super proud of our team. Convincing win, controlling win. It’s nice to get the win, get the monkey off the back a little bit. This group wasn’t feeling sorry for themselves, they haven’t been moping around or feeling sorry for themselves, which speak to who they are and that’s fun to coach,” said Utah head coach Lynne Roberts.

The Utes were buoyed by two key runs in the game. The first came near the end of the first quarter. Washington jumped out to a quick lead, but the Utes responded with an 11-0 run to go up 22-16.

With nine minutes remaining in the second quarter, the Huskies cut Utah's lead to 3 points. The Utes responded with a 13-0 run powered by two Dru Gylten layups, a pair of Sarah Porter 3-pointers and a Niyah Becker 3-pointer.

“The way U-Dub plays defensively, they do a lot of zone, they kind of pack it in, they kind of do some unique, unorthodox defenses, and so if you make the extra pass, attack, kick, the shot you have to take is the three. We’ve got kids that can shoot and we told them that, in terms of you’ve got to expect the ball, be ready to make a play,” Roberts said.

Time and time again, Utah drove and kicked it to the left corner three, something that Washington couldn't stop.

“Our three guards are over there and Kiana (Moore) and Sarah (Porter) are great shooters. It just kind of happened, a lot of our playmaking was on the right side and so the kick outs to that corner three were open and luckily they were ready to knock them down,” Roberts said.

Utah pretty much cruised the rest of the way after its big run in the second quarter, winning comfortably. There was a lot to like from the team's performance, as the Utes had 25 assists, shot 55 percent from the field, shot 41.4 percent from 3-point range and had 24 points off fast breaks.

The only snag Utah hit on Friday night was yet another injury. Daneesha Provo and Maurane Corbin were already sidelined with injuries and freshman sensation Dre'Una Edwards was injured near the end of the second quarter in Friday's game.

“We hit some adversity tonight, again," Roberts said. "It doesn’t look good with Dre, we’re going to get an MRI tonight, but what can you say. It’s just sometimes part of sports, weird things happen. I don’t know why, that’s just kind of what happens. I didn’t see any sort of flinching from our team or second guessing themselves. I think this group is, in a word, I think they’re really resilient, and it’s really rewarding to coach that."

The Utes finish up their home slate against Washington State on Sunday at noon before closing the regular season with an L.A. road trip, playing UCLA and USC.