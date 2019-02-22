ST. GEORGE — Taking a charge takes guts — a lot of them. Pine View forward Connor Brooksby has guts — times five.

The senior took five charges on defense and Pine View survived a scrappy fourth-seeded Salem Hills team with a 53-46 win at PVHS Friday night.

"Sometimes they hurt," said Brooksby, pointing to a huge goose egg on his elbow. "But it's totally worth it. It's a turnover and it got some of their best players on the bench in foul trouble."

Brooksby took a charge in the first quarter, two in the second quarter, one in the third and one more in the fourth. He left the game to a standing ovation from his team and home fans.

"Coach prepared us for them," Brooksby said. "He said they like to penetrate and jump early, so I was ready for it. Sometimes I think, 'Man, this is going to hurt.' But that never stops me from taking the hit."

One of the early charges was against Salem Hills' leading scorer, David Jones, who ended up with three fouls by halftime and fouled out in the fourth quarter — with zero points.

"Man, Connor will do just whatever you ask," said Pine View head coach Ryan Eves. "He's got a partially torn miniscus and a ruptured ear drum, but he doesn't care. He just goes out there and gives it everything he's got."

Brooksby was chosen as the player of the game by his coaches, despite scoring just 3 points. The defensive effort was inspiring for his teammates.

"We wanted to show the rest of the state that we play defense down here," Panther point guard Ryan Hopper said. "With Connor out there giving his all, it just gets us all going."

Pine View rushed out to a 7-point lead early in the game behind the hot shooting of Jared Sudweeks. His three treys helped the Panthers go ahead 16-9. Gavin Hardy hit a couple of 3-pointers to help Salem Hills trim the deficit to just two at half, 26-24.

The Skyhawks took their first lead of the game midway through the third quarter on a trey by Ty Bailey and the two teams battled back-and-forth until midway through the fourth quarter.

With the score 39-37 for Pine View, Jared Koller converted a 3-point play inside, then got free for another layup to make it 44-37. A trey by Hardy cut it to 44-40 with under three minutes left.

Pine View missed its next shot, but the ball went to the floor. In the mad scramble, Panther Michael Moore ended up on the baseline all alone. He buried a 3-pointer to make it 47-40 with 1:54 left in the game.

Salem Hills was assessed a technical foul on the bench, arguing the play should have been blown dead on a jump ball. Hopper made both technical free throws and the 9-point lead was enough for Pine View to survive mediocre free-throw shooting the final two minutes.

"Every team we play is bigger than us," Eves said. "But these guys just find a way to get it done."

Sudweeks led the Panthers (14-8) with 11 points. Hopper and Koller contributed 10 each as Pine View advances to the 4A quarterfinals Thursday at SUU at 2:30 p.m. against Bonneville, a 45-44 winner over Logan.

Salem Hills (11-13) got 14 points from Hardy and 11 from Derek Burton in the loss.