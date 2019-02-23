ST. GEORGE — Tyson Fisher homered and collected three hits to help lead No. 20 Dixie State to a 9-5 series opening win over Montana State Billings Friday afternoon at Bruce Hurst Field.

The Trailblazers fell into an early 4-0 hole in the second inning after a two-out infield error loaded the bases and extended the inning for MSUB (0-5). The Yellowjackets then cashed in the miscue with consecutive two-run base hits to take the early lead.

Dixie State counter-punched with four runs of its own in the home half of the frame as the Blazers loaded the bases with one out. Braxton Ipson got DSU on the board with sacrifice flyout, while Alec Flemetakis singled home another run to cut the deficit in half at 4-2. The Trailblazers plated their third run on an MSUB throwing error on a Flemetakis stolen base, who then advanced to third on the error and later scored on a Tyler Hollow RBI-single.

The Trailblazers would take the lead for good in the third with three more runs, including Fisher’s first collegiate homer, an opposite field rocket that brought home Cade Spurlin, who doubled to lead off the frame. Ipson later tacked on another run with his second RBI-flyout to extend the DSU advantage to 7-4.

Meanwhile, senior ace Jayden Murray (W, 3-0), who struck out the side to open the game, shook off the rough second inning and limited the Yellowjackets to just one run and four hits over his final four innings of work. Murray wound up with six strikeouts and surrendered only earned run (five total) on seven hits over six innings to win his third-straight start to open the season.

DSU later added a pair of insurance runs in the sixth on a Spurlin single and a MSUB balk. Dixie State outhit the Yellowjackets 13-8, with Spurlin, Flemetakis, Jake Engel and Lane Pritchard each finishing with two hits apiece.

The two teams will continue the four-game weekend series Saturday with a doubleheader at Bruce Hurst Field beginning at noon.