RICHFIELD — The Grantsville girls’ basketball team outlasted Richfield in a 40-39 thrill ride Friday night during the 3A state tournament.

With the win against Richfield, the Cowboys are going further than they ever have at state — the championship game.

“We knew they had some shooters,” said Grantsville coach Megan Vera, who is in her sixth year at the helm of the Cowboys girls’ basketball program. “We adjusted pretty well after the first quarter.”

During the opening stanza, the two teams slugged it out, trading the lead back and forth until Richfield’s Sipola Vakautakakala converted a 3-point play to give Richfield an 18-17 edge.

Grantville’s Ashlee Edwards responded by opening the second quarter with a 3-pointer. It was the first of four lead changes in a period where each team only scored 5 points. At the break, Richfield was holding a 23-22 lead.

The Cowboys took control during the third quarter.

“We started to utilize our post a little better in that second half,” Vera said. The Cowboys outpaced Richfield 12-2, thanks in part to Hannah Butler, who nailed several key baskets for Grantsville.

“Hannah did a great job tonight,” Vera said. Butler was the top scoring player on the court, with 13 points and seven rebounds.

In the final eight minutes, the momentum shifted back to Richfield’s favor as the Wildcats went on an 8-2 run. Amanda Oldroyd hit her second of two treys to put Richfield within a point of Grantville with 2:55 to go.

Then fellow Wildcat Alexa Lord added two more from the foul line to take the lead with 2:33 left.

Grantsville’s Kylee Thomas drew the next foul to knot the game up with 2:06 left on the clock.

The lead again shifted to Richfield’s favor with 57 seconds to go thanks to a shot from the charity stripe by Lord.

Edwards drilled the winning shot of the game after a scramble under the net with 34.3 seconds to go. The two teams tussled under Richfield’s net, but the Lady ’Cats were unable to get a shot in before time expired.

Next for Grantsville is a chance to see if Cinderella’s slippers will fit as the Cowboys take on No. 1 Emery.

“We have every opportunity,” Vera said. “We just need to do what we do and play our game.”

Emery vanquished Juab in a 59-30 blowout Friday evening. The 24-0 Emery team has taken no prisoners through the season and has continued to dominate through the tournament. Emery has blasted every team it has played this year with double-digit wins.

The game between the Cowboys and the Spartans is at 5 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 23, at the Sevier Valley Center in Richfield.