TAYLORSVILLE — There are no bad teams at the semifinal stage of most tournaments, and East found that out firsthand in its 57-48 win over Wasatch on Friday to advance to the 5A state championship game.

Punched in the mouth a bit in the first half, the Leopards stayed true to what they do, picked up the intensity and then rolled, outscoring the Wasps 15-4 in a third quarter while finally taking control of the game's pace.

"It's no secret what we do. Every team knows what we're going to do, but we're going to do what we do, and if they beat us then we tip our hat to the better team," said East coach Olosaa Solovi. "If you start getting away from who you are, you get lost."

What East does is impressive in just about every instance, with a tight rotation displaying a lot of athleticism and intensity throughout the course of the game. When rolling, the Leopards' press defense and fast pace is tough to stop, as the Wasps found out in the third quarter on Friday and into the fourth.

Stepping up big in the third quarter was sophomore Lealani Falatea, who scored seven of her team's 15 points, but perhaps more importantly got her hands on numerous balls on the defensive end, leading out to easy scoring opportunities. For the gamem Falatea finished with a team-high 15 points and five steals, which was nearly matched by her older sister, Deserae Falatea, who had 14 points to go along with her five steals while adding three blocked shots.

While recognizing just how good the Falatea sisters were in the win, Solovi was quick to point out other key contributors.

"I think it's more of a collective effort from everybody," Solovi said. "I think it was more impressive today that the team came together, filled their gaps and did a good job of closing things up."

One East player hitting big shots throughout, but particularly in the fourth quarter, was Blanche Pritchard, who scored 14 points on just six shot attempts. Solovi was certain to credit her play, along with several others for the win.

"Blanche is kind of the player no one talks about, but we have a lot of players at different times that step up," he said. "We know what Margarita Satini is going to do. We know what the Falatea sisters are going to do, but I think it's the other three that really stepped it up for us tonight."

Those three would be Pritchard, along with Precious Faamausili, who added 8 points, three blocked shots and 10 rebounds, and Lina Tausinga, who chipped in 6 points and four rebounds.

Solovi was also quick to credit the play of Wasatch, and for good reason, considering what was thrown at his team in the first half.

Entering the game as early favorites, the Leopards soon found themselves in unfamiliar territory, down 21-14 midway through the second quarter. The Wasps not only handled East's pressure defense, but exploited it on numerous occasions while slowing down the pace considerably.

"I don't think it was about us, it was about Wasatch," Solovi said. "They're tough with the way they play and for me, the first half was all about Wasatch than anything we were doing."

Wasatch was led by Kymbee Baird and MacKenzie McBride, who scored 11 and 10 points, respectively.

With the win, East advances to the 5A state championship game where it will defend its title on Saturday against the winner of Corner Canyon vs. Skyridge.