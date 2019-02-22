Utah Valley University women's soccer player Hannah Bruce has been selected to attend the 2019 NCAA Student-Athlete Leadership Forum, April 11-14, in Orlando, Florida. Bruce will be one of two Western Athletic Conference representatives who will attend the forum.

"I am honored to have been selected to represent the Western Athletic Conference at the NCAA leadership forum," Bruce said. "I am beyond excited to engage with other student-athletes, enhance my knowledge about leadership, and learn from other students' perspectives. I am also looking forward to being able to share my experiences with my peers and inspire them to also become good leaders so that we, as a whole, can accomplish our goals both in the classroom and in our sport."

As a participant, Bruce will take part in customized sessions that enhance personal awareness and leadership skills needed to impact student-athlete development at the campus and conference level, as well as beyond the intercollegiate landscape. The leadership forum, created in 1997, has been a life-changing experience for more than 5,000 student-athletes, many who have grown personally and professionally, gained a new network of peers and friends, as well as felt the rewards and importance of community service.

"It's exciting to have one of our student-athletes represent Utah Valley and the WAC at the Student-Athlete Leadership Forum," said UVU Interim Athletic Director Jared Sumsion. "Hannah is a leader both on the pitch and in the classroom. The forum will be a great experience for both Hannah and the UVU athletic department."

Bruce completed her junior season this past fall as she helped the Wolverines to the semifinals of the WAC Tournament. She anchored the UVU back line to four shutouts during WAC play this season. The junior defender helped the UVU defense limit opponents to a 1.58 goals per game average, including an impressive 0.88 goals per game average during conference play. She helped the Wolverines hold opponents to 11.9 shots per game during WAC play. Bruce led the team in minutes this past season with 1,852. She is a two-time All-WAC honoree.

The junior defender is also a three-time Academic All-WAC honoree as she has been extremely successful in the classroom, compiling a perfect cumulative GPA of 4.00. She has been a member of UVU's student-athlete advisory committee (SAAC) and serves on the black student union. She has also served as a team captain for the UVU soccer team.

"Hannah will represent our team, UVU and the WAC with the utmost professionalism," said Utah Valley head coach Chris Lemay. "She is a true example of a student-athlete leader. I know that she will add value to the forum in Orlando and will bring back and implement what she learns to our UVU athletics family."