South Jordan police and firefighters watch as Larsen Crane employees work to upright one of their cranes that tipped over while trying to lift a section of wall at a home construction site in South Jordan near 4000 West and Bonar Bridge Road on Friday. The construction crew overloaded a crane in the home's yard, South Jordan Police Sgt. Matt Brown said. The crane tipped over and ended up partially in the street. Damage caused by the accident was not significant — a part of a fence was damaged, Brown said, and part of the home addition the crew was working on will need to be replaced. No one was injured.

