SALT LAKE CITY — “Captain Marvel” is already on its way to being a blockbuster.

Presale tickets for “Captain Marvel” have already exceeded the number of advance tickets sold for other major Hollywood blockbuster superhero films, including “Wonder Woman,” “Aquaman” and “Deadpool,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Captain Marvel” has the second-most number of presale tickets among superhero origin films, sitting only behind “Black Panther.” So, essentially, here’s what we’re looking at:

Why?: According to Fandango, the recent spell of positive reviews released from early test screeners helped push the film’s advance ticket sales.