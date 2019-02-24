SALT LAKE CITY — Nintendo of America has appointed a new president… Bowser.

Seriously. The company announced that Doug Bowser will be the next head of the America operations, according to CNN.

And, as Nintendo fans will recognize, Bowser is a huge turtle-like creature who often plays the villain in the Super Mario Bros. game.

Social media went off on the hire, making the same joke.

You can never have too many Bowsers in the office. pic.twitter.com/zF0AcLCgxh — Doug Bowser (@thetruebowser) March 6, 2018

Why is everyone shocked Bowser is now in charge of Nintendo America? Look how passionate he is about playing games with fans pic.twitter.com/UiVLHqxMlL — Mica Burton (@MicaBurton) February 21, 2019

This is the first photo of Doug Bowser when he joined Nintendo



We never getting a new Mario game ever again pic.twitter.com/thv6o9opvf — Nibel (@Nibellion) February 21, 2019

Doug Bowser made a note of his last name in the past, too.

Not alone: Bowser isn’t the only president who has a name that fits the bill. For example, Zoe Hamburger became a field marketing officer for McDonald’s, MarketWatch reported.

Similarly, Dr. Ronny Hertz was once the pain medicine physician at St. Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital in New York City.