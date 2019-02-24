SALT LAKE CITY — Nintendo of America has appointed a new president… Bowser.
Seriously. The company announced that Doug Bowser will be the next head of the America operations, according to CNN.Comment on this story
And, as Nintendo fans will recognize, Bowser is a huge turtle-like creature who often plays the villain in the Super Mario Bros. game.
Social media went off on the hire, making the same joke.
Doug Bowser made a note of his last name in the past, too.
Not alone: Bowser isn’t the only president who has a name that fits the bill. For example, Zoe Hamburger became a field marketing officer for McDonald’s, MarketWatch reported.
Similarly, Dr. Ronny Hertz was once the pain medicine physician at St. Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital in New York City.