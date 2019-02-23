SALT LAKE CITY — Disney will soon finish acquiring 20th Century Fox, which could mean some major changes are in store for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Disney recently agreed to divest its interests and sell off Fox Sports in Mexico and Brazil, which represented one of the last major hurdles in the acquisition deal between Disney and Fox, Bloomberg reports.

Brazil was one of the final countries that had yet to approve the deal, according to Bloomberg. A source told Bloomberg that Disney was willing to unload the Fox Sports network to different buyers.

Similarly, Disney is already making plans with Mexico for a similar divestment. Disney has also agreed to sell off its 50 percent stake in the A+E Networks to satisfy regulators over in Europe, according to Bloomberg.

Deep dive: