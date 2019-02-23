SALT LAKE CITY — Disney will soon finish acquiring 20th Century Fox, which could mean some major changes are in store for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
- Disney recently agreed to divest its interests and sell off Fox Sports in Mexico and Brazil, which represented one of the last major hurdles in the acquisition deal between Disney and Fox, Bloomberg reports.
- Brazil was one of the final countries that had yet to approve the deal, according to Bloomberg. A source told Bloomberg that Disney was willing to unload the Fox Sports network to different buyers.
- Similarly, Disney is already making plans with Mexico for a similar divestment. Disney has also agreed to sell off its 50 percent stake in the A+E Networks to satisfy regulators over in Europe, according to Bloomberg.
- This means that Disney is closer to bringing Fox properties into its fold. And that means the company is closer to adding Fox superheroes into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, according to ComicBook.com. Disney will acquire superhero rights to “X-Men” and the “Fantastic Four.”
- And, according to Disney CEO Bob Iger, those characters will likely be represented within the MCU.
- "I think it only makes sense," Iger told The Hollywood Reporter. "I want to be careful here because of what's been communicated to the Fox folks, but I think they know. It only makes sense for Marvel to be supervised by one entity. There shouldn't be two Marvels."
- Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige said that he’s excited for the prospect of adding these characters to the MCU, too.
- “The truth is, I’m excited for all of them. I’m excited, and it’s not just the marquee names you know — there are hundreds of names on those documents, on those agreements,” he told MTV News. “And the fact that Marvel is as close as we may ever get now to having access to all of the characters, is something I’ve been dreaming about for my almost 20 years at Marvel. And it’s very exciting.”
- Back in November, I wrote about how Fox and Disney would likely close their deal in the early part of January. Peter Rice, the 21st Century Fox president, told staffers at the time that there would be employee layoffs and that Disney would have the first say about which Fox employees would be hired after the merger, according to Deadline.