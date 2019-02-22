PARK CITY — Police are searching for two men with a woman who they say were connected to two armed robberies in Utah and Wyoming Friday, as well as a fatal shooting in Colorado.

About 10 a.m., the Kimball Junction Wells Fargo was robbed by the two men, according to a news release from Summit County Sheriff's Office.

During the robbery in Park City, one of the men showed a handgun while demanding money. No one was injured, police said.

The woman might have been a passenger in their vehicle, a black 2015 Cadillac with license plate number 208QON. Police say that the vehicle is stolen.

Earlier Friday, the two men entered a store in Cheyenne, Wyoming, about 4 a.m. while the woman stayed in the car, police said.

"The two males entered the store and one of them fired two rounds from a handgun. The two then stole general merchandise and cash before leaving the store," the Cheyenne Police Department said in a news release.

According to that release, the three may have been involved in "a homicide/carjacking in which the suspects fled on I-25 in a black Cadillac" at about 2 a.m. Friday.

Both law enforcement agencies released surveillance photos of members of the group. The photos show a man with long, dark hair, a beard and glasses. He is wearing a blue and white Champion brand T-shirt.

Another man with a gray beanie, black hoodie, red high-top tennis shoes and black pants is also in the photos. There is also a woman with dark hair and wearing a gray hoodie.

The men are estimated to be between 5 feet 8 inches and 6 feet tall and in their 20s.

Photos of the long-haired man and the woman, as well as a black Cadillac, were released in a tweet from the Denver Police Department.

According to the post, a man was found by police with multiple gunshot wounds and died at a hospital. His Cadillac was stolen after the shooting.

Anyone who comes into contact with the group is asked to call 911. They are considered armed and dangerous, police said.