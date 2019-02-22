Jefferson Crow, left, and M.J. McCorristin, members of the Society for Creative Anachronism, spar during a demonstration at Wizarding Dayz at the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy on Friday. The interactive fantasy experience featured craft classes, potion making, live entertainment and whimsical sets with unique vendors. Part of the proceeds for Wizarding Dayz will go to local nonprofits Historic Draper Playhouse and Best Seat in the House, which provides events and activities to youth who, because of finances, family situation or life altering conditions, otherwise would not have the means to do them.

