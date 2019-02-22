The Most Rev. Oscar Solis, bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Salt Lake City, blessed a classroom in the newly expanded Saint Vincent de Paul’s Nano Nagle Children’s Center in Holladay on Friday.

The center, which provides a developmentally appropriate learning experience for children up to 3 years old, was expanded to accommodate the many families on a wait list and to reduce class sizes. According to the diocese, the center now serves 74 children. Of the 125 children who have graduated from Nano Nagle, 96 are enrolled in Saint Vincent School.

