SALT LAKE CITY — Fans of "Black Widow" who have been hoping for a more kid-friendly rating for her upcoming solo film can breathe easy today.

What happened: In an exclusive interview with Comic Book, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige laid to rest the rumors that the film would be rated R.

“It was never going to be,” Feige said. “Somebody writes, ‘I hear it’s R-rated!’ And then everybody writes it up.”

The rumor gained traction online and was picked up by multiple news sources as a possibility for the film. According to Collider, Feige has previously said he isn’t angling for R-rated films, and his statements to Comic Book are consistent with that.

Other Marvel news: Feige told Comic Book that Marvel Studios is not ready to officially announce any films beyond “Avengers: Endgame” or “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” as Marvel usually only produces is a maximum of two per year.

“As we’ve seen in the last couple years, when it naturally happens and when there are ides and when there are teams ready to go, we’re not going to hold something back. We’ll make it.”

The "Black Widow" movie does not yet have a release date, but filming will begin within weeks and according to Comic Book, the film is said to be premiering in 2020.