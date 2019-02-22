OKLAHOMA CITY — For the Utah Jazz organization, there’s good news and there’s bad news.

The good news is that Dante Exum returned to practice as a partial participant this week and currently in Oklahoma City with the team as they prepare to face the Thunder on Friday.

The bad news is that he will miss another two weeks with his severe left ankle sprain.

Exum was re-evaluated on Thursday where the team’s medical staff determined that he needed more time to recover as a bone was also bruised on his ankle.

He has missed the past 17 games, where the Jazz have went 12-5, but the team is certainly missing his depth off the bench. The fourth-year guard is averaging 7.4 points, 2.7 assists and 1.7 rebounds this season.

“I think when he’s playing well, he can have a big impact for us and having him back soon is going to help us a lot,” Jazz center Rudy Gobert said following Wednesday’s practice.

Exum has dealt with numerous injuries throughout his career, including a separated shoulder last season where he missed all but 39 games. He also missed his sophomore season after tearing his ACL while playing for his Australian national team in the summer of 2015.

The Jazz signed Exum to a three-year, $33 million extension this summer but he hasn’t played more than 66 games since the 2016-17 season.