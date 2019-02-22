SALT LAKE CITY — Jacksons Food Stores, which owns 200 convenience stores in six states, has given $13,588 to the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition.

During the 2018 holiday season, customers in Jacksons stores across the western U.S. purchased “peace doves” in $1, $5 and $10 increments. Funds were then matched by the company and were awarded to domestic and sexual violence coalitions in Washington, Oregon, Nevada, Arizona, Utah and Idaho.

All told $187,000 was distributed to organizations that work to end domestic and sexual violence in conjunction with Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month.

“We’re proud to match the generosity of Jacksons customers and raise awareness about Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month,” Katrina Lemmon, advertising and promotions manager for Jacksons, said in a statement.

In Utah, 1 in 3 women will experience domestic violence in their lifetime. According to 2017 data from Utah Department of Health, more than 1 in 4 Utah students were verbally or emotionally harmed by someone they were dating or going out with one or more times during the past 12 months.