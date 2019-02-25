Rep. Mike McKell, R-Spanish Fork, is concerned about "market consistency," so he is sponsoring HB320, which seeks to prevent cities from making their own decisions about the use of single-use plastic bags.

He smartly argues that different rules in different cities is confusing. I love market consistency too, so, I want to point out that the world is moving toward banning single-use plastics, thus Rep. McKell probably wants to amend his bill and instead create a state-wide ban on single-use, non-medical plastics.

Europe just did it for the whole continent. It is the future. How exciting to make Utah a leader rather than a laggard behind the times. Thank you for looking out for our beautiful state and God's creation.

Cherise Udell

Millcreek