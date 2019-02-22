WEST VALLEY CITY — A West Valley man admitted Friday to shooting and killing a code enforcement officer whom he had summoned to his house in August.

Kevin Wayne Billings, 65, pleaded guilty to aggravated murder, a capital offense, in the death of officer Jill Lanette Robinson, court document show.

Prosecutors have not indicated whether they will seek the death penalty for Billings, who had received city notices to clean up his yard before he summoned Robinson to his home on Aug. 9, then shot her and set her truck on fire.

Prosecutors say Billings had called the longtime officer a day earlier to set up a meeting about his violations.

"We are devastated that we will not have one last phone call, one last vacation, one last Christmas, one last family party, one last anything with her, not even a goodbye," Tracy Maxfield, Robinson's cousin, told a judge at a December hearing.

In addition to aggravated murder, Billings also pleaded guilty Friday to aggravated arson, a first-degree felony; arson, a second-degree felony; and aggravated cruelty to an animal, a class A misdemeanor.

This story will be updated with additional information.