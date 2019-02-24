States should pay the salary of their representatives and senators that they send to Washington, D.C., to work for them.

Also, the people who work for them should be paid for by the states that get the benefit of them being in D.C. Then Congress could not vote themselves a raise whenever they want one — that and their health insurance would be up to each state that elected them. This would also mean that their retirement package would be their own responsibility.

Just think about the savings to the federal government. If this were to happen, the states would soon put term limits on so they would not have to pay as much.

Michael Durrant

Kaysville