SALT LAKE CITY — Shhhh. Stay calm.

The second installment of John Krasinski’s hit thriller “A Quiet Place” now has a release date.

Krasinski tweeted an imagefrom “A Quiet Place” Friday with the simple caption “...time to go back. #PartII 5-15-20.”

According to Deadline, Krasinski will be back to direct the “A Quiet Place” sequel and Emily Blunt will return to star in the film, which is set to release May 15, 2020.

The reaction

Krasinski’s tweet was met with excitement from fans, some taking a moment to reference Krasinski’s character and co-stars from “The Office” in response.

You literally Nailed it last time...hope you'll do it again... Godspeed 😊 pic.twitter.com/psYiNcjud9 — Vikrant Aarav (@aarav_vikrant) February 22, 2019

That doesn't look like an office — WaywardBiscuit (@WaywardBiscuit) February 22, 2019

“A Quiet Place,” a near dialogue-less screenplay following a family living in a universe with monsters who track and kill whatever they hear, was a smash success at the box office.

The film cost $17 million to make and made $340 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo.

It has since been nominated for a Sound Editing Oscar for Ethan Van der Ryn and Erik Aadahl’s work on the film.

It’s anticipated the sequel will follow Blunt’s character Evelyn Abbott and her children as they try to survive their post-apocalyptic world.