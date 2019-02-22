SALT LAKE CITY — Wild swans are winging their way through Utah, and birders will get a chance to see them up close on Saturday, March 9, during Wild Swan Day.

Mark Hadley, regional conservation outreach manager for the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, said participants will see and hear thousands of tundra swans and maybe even a few of the more rarely seen trumpeter swans at free viewing events at two waterfowl management areas — Salt Creek, southwest of Tremonton, and Farmington Bay, southwest of Farmington. Both events will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hadley says spotting scopes will be available, but those who have binoculars or spotting scopes should bring them. In addition, DWR staff and volunteers from Wasatch Audubon will be available to answer questions.

At Farmington Bay, participants can learn more about the birds at presentations at the Eccles Wildlife Education Center, 1157 S. Waterfowl Way. The 30-minute presentations — which cover where the swans came from, why they stop in Utah and where they’re going — will be offered at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

In addition, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will hold a swan viewing event the same day at the Bear River Migratory Bird Refuge west of Brigham City. To learn more about the event, visit fws.gov and search for “bear river.”

To reach the Compton’s Knoll viewing area at the Salt Creek Waterfowl Management Area, exit I-15 at Exit 365 and travel west on state Route 83 through Corinne, Box Elder County, to 6800 West. Turn right on 6800 West and travel north to 6800 North. Turn left on 6800 North and travel west for about 3.5 miles. The Compton’s Knoll Watchable Wildlife site will be on the left.

The Farmington Bay Waterfowl Management Area is located at 1325 W. Glovers Lane in Farmington.

Those who cannot attend on March 9 can still get a chance to see the swans as they stay in Utah through most of March.