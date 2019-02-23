The inhumane treatment of asylum-seekers at the U.S.-Mexican border is unacceptable to Utahns. Families have been unethically torn apart with a marked lack of success at reuniting members, and children have been dangerously subjected to physically and psychologically harmful environments.

A new House resolution by Rep. Jennifer Dailey-Provost, HR3, seeks to ensure the safety of immigrants at the border through humane treatment and an end to family separations.

Utah has had a long-standing role as a compassionate state offering support to vulnerable and repressed individuals. Our residents welcome and care for asylum-seekers and honor the importance of families, no matter their country of origin. HR3 allows Utah to lead by example, promoting Utah values to encourage the humane treatment immigrants and their children at the border.

This resolution was supported by some of Utah's most prominent humanitarian organizations and passed unanimously in the committee and House floor votes. Utah citizens who value families, including immigrant families, as vital building blocks of our communities, should commend their representatives and Rep. Dailey-Provost for the passage of HR3.

Jasmine Fitzsimmons

Salt Lake City