Discussions about addressing wealth inequality typically lead to costly, government-heavy solutions. A market-based proposal, however, is already in place and gaining momentum.

It involves investment by large money interests in so-called “opportunity zones” designated by state and local governments, often in partnership with private philanthropic organizations. Such investment has been made attractive by a component of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 that offers sizeable tax breaks to those who invest in troubled communities in ways that might end up improving infrastructure, creating jobs or increasing the availability of affordable housing.

So far, there are 8,100 designated opportunity zones, including 46 in Utah. On the investment side, at least 80 “opportunity funds” have been created while fund organizers have reportedly raised nearly $20 billion. There is an altruistic component, but the investments are also potentially very lucrative for those with large amounts of investible assets. The tax plan allows those who invest in such funds to exempt up to 15 percent of the original capital gain from the funds invested, depending on how long they maintain their involvement. In addition, no taxes would be owed on gains in the value of the investment.

The plan has sparked widespread interest in hedge fund circles, potentially leading to a healthy pipeline of investment from Wall Street to Main Street. A recent conference in Salt Lake City on the growing interest in opportunity investment was profiled in an article in The New York Times.

The “opportunity investment” approach to combating poverty does indeed involve taxpayer subsidy, but it comes in the form of tax breaks as opposed to continuously funneling money for social programs. It's a welcome contrast from the idea of “new socialism,” involving a government-led assault on social and environmental problems, not unlike what the country saw during the New Deal in the 1930s, and the War on Poverty decades later.

Both eras witnessed a surge of social programs dependent upon large government involvement, including the construction of sprawling housing projects in urban areas. In the current context, there is a compelling argument to incentivize the private sector to grab a stake in the fight against things like intergenerational poverty, rather than levying higher taxes on the wealthy to finance what would inevitably become a bureaucratic front in that battle.

As a real-world example, a chronic shortage of affordable housing along the Wasatch Front is leading cities and counties to offer various subsides for residential development. If private investors were to swoop into the seven “opportunity zones” outlined by Salt Lake City’s economic development office, the need for those subsidies would, in a word, subside. Tax money would still be involved, but market-based influences would determine the nature of development in a way that would be arguably more efficient and responsive to long-term needs.

Society is better off when both the public and private sector find unique solutions to difficult problems. Opportunity zones provide a way to tap private money to help a community.