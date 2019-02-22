SALT LAKE CITY — An Arkansas lawmaker proposed a bill this week that he thinks might help schools improve their reading scores, according to television station KTHV. The catch? It would cut lunch funding for schools struggling with reading.

Rep. Alan Clark’s proposed bill would limit a district’s National School Lunch Program funding if “overall reading readiness” is below 70 percent for students in third to 10th grade, according to KTHV.

Districts that fail to increase reading readiness over a period of one year would be required to have employees with certification to teach complete the state’s reading initiative program.

If the district does not improve in two years, they would receive “lower level funding” and would be at risk of getting their lunch program funding cut altogether if they failed in the third year.

The National School Lunch Program is a federally assisted meal program providing free or low-cost lunches to children each school day. It was established under the National School Lunch Act signed by President Harry Truman, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

According to the Arkansas NSL State Categorical Funding and Expenditures Report, the national lunch program should not be confused with the federal National School Lunch Act program. The state funding is “money distributed to school districts based on the concentration of poverty in their student populations,” according to KTHV.

“It is a secondary funding mechanism that’s determined by how many kids you have on free and reduced lunch,” Clark, R-Lonsdale, Ark., told KTHV. “It’s just unfortunate that’s what (the program) is called.”

Still, the NSLP is the second largest food and nutrition assistance program in the U.S., according to the USDA. It provides low-cost or free lunches to over 30.4 million children daily. To many Arkansas residents, cutting National School Lunch Program funding to incentivize better reading in school districts is unthinkable.

“That’s not right. It’s just not fair,” Marilyn Canady, a grandmother of five, told WTKR. “This is most definitely not the option.”

Clark said he thinks the bill is necessary as other reading programs in the state of Arkansas have only increased performance by 10 to 20 percent, according to KTHV.

He says the bill does not punish a district that is stuck at a certain level, only a district with decreased performance.

According to KTHV, the bill was sent to the Senate committee on education Wednesday. A fiscal impact statement for the bill will be required before a decision can be reached by lawmakers.