SALT LAKE CITY — FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention announced on Friday two more guests that should have "Avenger" fans excited.

Clark Gregg, best known for his role as Agent Phil Coulson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Paul Bettany, who plays Vision in the "Avengers" movies, are coming to FanX Spring 2019.

In a phone interview with the Deseret News, FanX co-founder Bryan Brandenburg said organizers have been fairly sure that Gregg and Bettany were coming for the past 30 to 45 days, but only got details and approvals finalized in the past week.

Bob D'Amico, ABC Clark Gregg in the center of the cast of "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." as Agent Phil Coulson. FanX confirmed Gregg will attend spring 2019 FanX.

“The reception so far is great,” Brandenburg said. “People are super excited about Paul Bettany and they’ve been asking for Clark Gregg for a long time, so they’re excited.”

Both Gregg and Bettany are scheduled for panels, professional photo ops and autograph signings at the convention. As of now Bettany is only scheduled for Saturday, but Brandenburg said that could change.

The event takes place April 19-20 and the guest list is already impressive. Some of the other confirmed stars are Billie Piper, who plays Rose Tyler in the BBC series “Doctor Who"; Joonas Suotamo, a nearly 7-foot-tall basketball player and actor best known for playing Chewbacca in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” and “Solo: A Star Wars Story”; Casey Cott, who plays Kevin Keller on CW’s "Riverdale"; and Pom Klementieff, who plays Mantis in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” and “Avengers: Infinity War.”

Marvel Studios Paul Bettany plays Vision in Marvel Studios' "Avenger's Infinity War." FanX confirmed Bettany will attend spring 2019 FanX.

Brandenburg said Marvel fans should keep their eyes out for upcoming announcements. “We’re working on potentially bringing an additional Avenger or two to join Paul,” he teased.

Because of scheduling conflicts, FanX was unable to have its spring event in 2018, and Brandenburg is looking forward to holding the event and seeing the fans experience all the organizers have planned for this year.

“We’ve got some new vendors coming, we’ve got a movie premiere," he said. " … Probably the biggest thing is we’re excited to have FanX in the spring and having our two-day show again.”

Convention tickets are available at FanXSaltLake.com.