SALT LAKE CITY — It was only a matter of time before “Fortnite” launched a World Cup event.

The top 100 players in the Solo mode and the top 50 players in the Duos field (all of which will be decided on merit) from around the world will compete in the "Fortnite" World Cup Finals in New York City from July 26 to 28.

in the Solo mode and the top 50 players in the Duos field (all of which will be decided on merit) from around the world will compete in the “Fortnite” World Cup Finals in New York City from July 26 to 28. For the World Cup Finals event, there will be a $30 million prize pool on the line. Each of the competitors in the World Cup Finals will win at least $50,000. The Solo champion will walk away from $3 million prize. Nongamers can attend the event or watch online through streaming services.

