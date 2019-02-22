Utah State women's basketball (11-14, 6-8 Mountain West) returns to the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum for its second-to-last home game of the season as the Aggies host league-leading Boise State (21-3, 12-1 MW) on Saturday, Feb. 23, at 2 p.m. Saturday's matchup will also be the Aggies' cancer awareness game.

Saturday's game will be streamed live on the Mountain West Network. Radio coverage will be provided by 92.3 KBLU with Jaden Johnson on the call. Live stats and play-by-play information will be available through Sidearm, while updates will also be provided through the team's social media outlets. Links to each option will be available online prior to every game.

Boise State leads Utah State in the all-time series, 25-9. This season, the Broncos are on a six-game winning streak and have won 16 of their last 17 games. Boise State averages 76.3 points per game, while shooting 45.6 percent (693-of-1,519) from the field, 36.3 percent (199-of-548) from behind the 3-point line and 70.9 percent (246-of-347) at the free-throw line. Three Broncos average double figures in junior guard Braydey Hodgins (12.3 ppg), junior guard Riley Lupfer (12.0 ppg) and redshirt junior forward A'Shanti Coleman (10.1 ppg). Senior forward Joyce Harrell leads the team in rebounds with 5.4 per game, while redshirt junior guard Jayde Christopher leads with 5.7 assists per game.

Defensively, opponents average 63.5 points against the Broncos, while shooting 40.1 percent (550-of-1,372) from the floor, 30.6 percent (127-of-415) from behind the arc and 68.3 percent (298-of-436) at the free-throw line. Coleman leads Boise State with 1.0 blocks per game, while Hodgins and Coleman lead with 1.5 steals per game.

Utah State averages 61.0 points per game, while shooting 39.7 percent (592-of-1,492) from the field, 30.1 percent (128-of-425) from behind the arc and 69.7 percent (214-of-307) at the free-throw line. Junior guard/forward Shannon Dufficy leads the Aggies with a double-double average of 15.2 points and 10.3 rebounds per game, while junior guard Eliza West leads the team with 5.0 assists per game.

Defensively, USU allows 59.9 points per game as opponents are shooting 38.2 percent (525-of-1,376) from the floor, 30.8 percent (141-of-458) from long range and 73.1 percent (307-of-420) at the free-throw line. Dufficy leads Utah State in steals with 1.6 per game, while senior center Deja Mason leads in blocks with 1.4 per game.