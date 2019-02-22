SALT LAKE CITY — One “Star Wars” fan has taken his love for the series to the next level with a Lego model that has caught the attention of “Star Wars” directors and producers.

What happened: Star Wars fan David Hall took to Twitter Wednesday to show off a model of the Battle of Crait from “The Last Jedi” that he built using Lego bricks.

Hey @starwars this is my Battle of Crait, 100,000 bricks.. over 13 months to build! #legostarwars pic.twitter.com/sb6ZHIFdsI — David Hall (@Solid_Brix) February 21, 2019

The model features Star Wars battle craft, a free-floating wall, a cave system and hand-crafted tiles that mimic the red underbelly of the salty surface of Crait.

YouTube A trench from Hall's replica.

According to Hall, the model was made with 100,000 Lego bricks and took more than 13 months to build.

Social media response

Star Wars director Rian Johnson gave his seal of approval for Hall’s model, praising him via hand clap emojis, then writing, “The more I zoom the more my jaw drops.”

👏🏻 👏🏻 👏🏻 👏🏻 👏🏻 👏🏻 — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) February 22, 2019

Hall seems to be blown away by the praise, writing, “I don’t think my jaw can drop any further.”

The model has also prompted a lot of praise from social media users.

Impressive.............Most Impressive!!!!! — Letetia "General Leia" Duke (@OklahomaJedi) February 21, 2019

The "Star Wars" account was quick to respond as well.

A most impressive display, David. We give it two Vulptex paws up. 😄 https://t.co/jyxP5X1uet — Star Wars (@starwars) February 21, 2019

YouTube

Hall has been documenting his project weekly on his YouTube channel Solid Brix Studios, and he recently uploaded a video showcasing the details of the model.

Hall has previously built a model of Chewbacca’s home planet Kashyyyk, a frame-by-frame Lego version of the “Star Wars: Force Awakens” teaser trailer, and several Lego clone armies.

His next project?

“It isn’t going to be as big, instead I’m going to be building taller. That should give you a hint,” Hall said on YouTube.