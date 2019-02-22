SALT LAKE CITY — “Fortnite” released its last batch of overtime challenges on Friday, and one of them is already suffering from some issues.

The challenges were added to the game two weeks ago. The challenges gave “Fortnite” gamers a chance to earn the season 8 battle pass for free if they complete 13 of the challenges. The battle pass is a subscription that allows players to unlock new rewards and items and usually costs $9.99 to play.

One of the latest challenges calls for gamers to thank the bus driver in seven different matches.

We saw this challenge before — read my story on it here — during the free holiday challenges that were released around Christmas.

Thanking the bus driver can be a little difficult if you’ve never done it before. The exact method of how to do it depends on which console or device you use to play the game.

Here’s a quick breakdown, courtesy of Forbes:

On video game consoles PS4, Xbox One and the Nintendo Switch, you have to press the down button on the D-Pad while riding into battle on the Battle Bus, which launches you into the game.

On a PC, hit the “B” key on your keyboard.

On mobile, tap the icon on your screen that appears when you ride the bus.

Note: You’ll have to do this seven times to complete the challenge.

Problem: “Fortnite” tweeted outthat there was a problem with the game recording players who complete the challenge. The game is planning a release that will fix this issue.

We're aware of an issue preventing progression for the "Thank the Bus Driver" Overtime Challenge.



All players who have completed this Challenge will receive credit for their progress once we've released the fix.



-The Bus Driver — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 22, 2019

