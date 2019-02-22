Utah State head football coach Gary Andersen announced Friday that Enoch Nawahine has signed a national letter of intent to compete for the Aggies.

Nawahine, a 5-foot-11, 190-pound running back from Kahuku, Hawaii, rushed for 985 yards on 153 carries (6.4 ypc) and 11 touchdowns as a prep senior in 2017 at Kahuku High School as he helped the Red Raiders win the Oahu Interscholastic Association Championship. Nawahine, who was named the All-OIA Division I-Blue Conference Offensive Player of the Year and a Gatorade Player of the Year Finalist as a senior, also played in the 2018 Polynesian Bowl.