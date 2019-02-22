SALT LAKE CITY — Projections of a $1.3 billion budget surplus turned out to be "too good to be true," Senate President Stuart Adams said Friday, shortly before new revenues estimates were scheduled to be announced.

Adams, R-Layton, tried to be upbeat about what is now expected to be $650 million in money unspent in the current budget year and anticipated revenue growth in the next, after subtracting $350 million already set aside for a new Utah State Prison.

"The economy is still growing. We're still doing good. (It's) a little adjustment," the Senate leader said. "I think we knew the numbers seemed too good to be true and they were."

The decline in additional revenues is likely to have a big impact on the Legislature's efforts to enact tax reform this session, following Gov. Gary Herbert's call to expand the shrinking sales tax base by taxing services and lowering the rate.

Sen. Lincoln Fillmore, R-South Jordan, said it's too soon to say what that will look like.

"The revenue neutral reforms, I think, are still on track, at least as much as they always have been," Fillmore said. "But paired with that was going to be some sort of tax reduction and that is clearly going to be impacted by the revenue numbers."

Fillmore, who is leading the Senate's efforts on what will be a House bill, is referring to a proportional reduction in the rate to reflect new taxes coming in as the base is broadened.

Lawmakers had hoped to also include a $225 million tax cut in the reform plan, to both lower the sales tax rate further as well as make some reductions in state income taxes.

The tax reform plan has been worked on behind the scenes throughout the session and is not expected to be unveiled until next week in a bill sponsored by Rep. Tim Quinn, R-Heber City.

Few details have surfaced, but Fillmore said Friday there will be a 1 percent excise tax on health insurance policies rather than any sales taxes on medical services, one of the most controversial areas considered.

The reason for an excise tax is to ensure lawmakers are "not picking favorites among sick or healthy people," Fillmore said.

"If the tax comes on the transaction, then what you're doing is making sick people pay more, right? We just want to make sure as all the sectors are involved, that it is simple to administer, that it applies equally to everyone," he said.

Senate Budget Chairman Jerry Stevenson, R-Layton, said the new numbers mean there "are a lot of requests that are either going to be cut drastically or they're not going to be funded at all."

Stevenson said the shortfall comes from less being collected in income taxes than anticipated, a 10 percent drop in December and 7.7 percent in January. He said collections will continue to be monitored to see if the receipts are just coming in slower.

He was not optimistic about a tax cut this session.

"These numbers will probably make it more difficult to do," Stevenson said. "You could paint yourself in a corner really fast. ...I think we need to be very deliberative and not get ahead of ourselves."