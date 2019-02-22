SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Feb. 22.
Most public schools teach everything except morals. Is it time for this to change? Read more.
Utah legislators unveiled a bill banning conversion therapy for gay teens, hoping to prevent suicides. Read more.
San Francisco rallies from 14-point deficit over the final eight minutes to stun “dysfunctional” BYU. Read more.
In the latest “Therefore, What?” podcast, Boyd Matheson asks, what will it take to transform American public education?
Utah Senate Democrats miss update from Mitt Romney, John Curtis and Chris Stewart. Read more.
Will Utah sales tax rate drop to 3 percent? Lawmakers are waiting for latest revenue estimates. Read more.
A look ahead to your weekend:
- Your weekend: Skip the Oscars and get out of the house
- Josh Terry: 13 awards the 2019 Oscars should give out (but won't)
- Movie review: 'How to Train Your Dragon' trilogy comes to a satisfying close thanks to 'Hidden World'
- Here's why the timing of the release of 'How to Train Your Dragon: Hidden World' couldn't have been better
- Theater review: Hale Centre Theatre's 'An American in Paris' a dance-able feast
A look at our most-read stories:Comment on this story
- Will Utah be the 16th state to ban conversion therapy for gay teens?
- Former Utah vice squad lieutenant arrested in prostitution sting
- The Peacock is headed to 'The Masked Singer' finals. Is it Donny Osmond or not?
- Nike issues statement about Zion Williamson's blown out shoe (yes, seriously)
- Provo restaurant blaze caused by spontaneously igniting towels, fire officials say
News from the U.S. and world:
- House Democrats to introduce bill that would block national emergency Friday | USA Today
- Mueller could tell all in last major court filing in Paul Manafort's case | CNN
- Here’s what Beto could unleash on Trump | Politico
- Chernobyl: The end of a three-decade experiment | BBC News
- An office designed for workers with autism | The New York Times