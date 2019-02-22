SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Feb. 22.

Most public schools teach everything except morals. Is it time for this to change? Read more.

Utah legislators unveiled a bill banning conversion therapy for gay teens, hoping to prevent suicides. Read more.

San Francisco rallies from 14-point deficit over the final eight minutes to stun “dysfunctional” BYU. Read more.

In the latest “Therefore, What?” podcast, Boyd Matheson asks, what will it take to transform American public education?

Utah Senate Democrats miss update from Mitt Romney, John Curtis and Chris Stewart. Read more.

Will Utah sales tax rate drop to 3 percent? Lawmakers are waiting for latest revenue estimates. Read more.

