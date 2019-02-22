Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
Rep. Craig Hall, R-West Valley City, speaks at a press conference to announce a new bill called Prohibition of the Practice of Conversion Therapy Upon Minors at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019.

SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Feb. 22.

Most public schools teach everything except morals. Is it time for this to change? Read more.

Utah legislators unveiled a bill banning conversion therapy for gay teens, hoping to prevent suicides. Read more.

San Francisco rallies from 14-point deficit over the final eight minutes to stun “dysfunctional” BYU. Read more.

In the latest “Therefore, What?” podcast, Boyd Matheson asks, what will it take to transform American public education?

Utah Senate Democrats miss update from Mitt Romney, John Curtis and Chris Stewart. Read more.

Will Utah sales tax rate drop to 3 percent? Lawmakers are waiting for latest revenue estimates. Read more.

A look ahead to your weekend:

A look at our most-read stories:

News from the U.S. and world:

  • House Democrats to introduce bill that would block national emergency Friday | USA Today
  • Mueller could tell all in last major court filing in Paul Manafort's case | CNN
  • Here’s what Beto could unleash on Trump | Politico
  • Chernobyl: The end of a three-decade experiment | BBC News
  • An office designed for workers with autism | The New York Times
Herb Scribner
Herb Scribner Herb Scribner is a writer for DeseretNews.com.
