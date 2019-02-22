Top stories this week include the 2020 presidential election, President Trump's declaration at the border last Friday and new information surrounding Jussie Smollett's alleged attack.

President Trump declared a national emergency to fund building a wall at the southern border on Feb. 15.

Lisa Benson

Phil Hands

Since the declaration, there's been a lot of debate over whether or not Trump's move is actually legal.

Walt Handelsman

Dan Wasserman

Scott Stantis

Trump's actions and Tweets about the border wall issue have caused some backlash on the entire GOP.

Dan Wasserman

Bernie Sanders, a Democratic senator from Vermont, declared his candidacy for the 2020 Presidential Election.

Sanders was the Democratic runner-up for the 2016 election, losing to Hillary Clinton at the Democratic Convention.

Bill Bramhall

Savannah Hopkinson

Sanders' announcement adds his name to the ever-growing list of Democratic presidential candidates.

Walt Handelsman

Dana Summers

The proposed Green New Deal has continued to be a controversial topic this week.

Nick Anderson

Jussie Smollett, a gay, African-American actor is back in the headlines after reporting being attacked by two men hurling racial, homophobic slurs and throwing some sort of acid on Smollett.

It now appears the attack may have been set up by Smollett himself, and the police reported falsified.

The story is raising questions about hate crimes in America and the beliefs people have about them.