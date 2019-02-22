LAYTON — Layton police say a man who burst into a homeowner's house uninvited to confront him about an alleged relationship was shot and killed Thursday night.

As of Friday morning, no arrests had been made.

The incident happened about 6:45 p.m. at 300 W. Park Avenue in Layton. A 35-year-old man arrived at the house, entered without being invited, and confronted the homeowner "about a relationship he believed the homeowner was having with his ex-girlfriend," said Layton Police Lt. Travis Lyman.

"A physical altercation ensued between the two men, and the homeowner shot the man several times," he said.

After the shooting, the homeowner immediately called 911, Lyman said. The man later died at a local hospital.

Neither the name of the victim nor the homeowner had been released as of Friday morning. Police said the homeowner was cooperating with investigators.