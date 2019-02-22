SALT LAKE CITY — A portion of I-15 was expected to be closed for most of the day Friday following a huge fire involving a tanker that was hauling 7,000 gallons of gas and 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel.

Utah Department of Transportation spokesman John Gleason said three lanes on southbound I-15 near 1900 South suffered extensive damage and crews will be spending most of the day repairing it.

The crash happened about 1:30 a.m. The Utah Highway Patrol said a man driving a Honda CIvic - who investigators suspect was driving drowsy - swerved across all lanes of traffic from the far right to the far left, then back to the right side where the vehicle hit a concrete barrier, propelling the Honda into the path of an on-coming sem-truck and trailer.

The semi caught fire and was soon fully engulfed, according to the UHP. Both drivers were transported to local hospitals with minor injuries. The driver of the semi was taken as a precaution, according to the UHP. The driver of the Honda suffered cuts and bruises mainly to his face.

The freeway was shutdown between 400 South and 2100 South for about five hours as crews from multiple jurisdictions dealt with the inferno. By 6 a.m., the southbound I-15 collector ramp was re-opened.

But Gleason said while UDOT crews were on the scene, the storm drain on I-15 actually ignited because of the diesel fuel that had leaked out of the tanker. According to UHP troopers, about 500 gallons of fuel leaked.

In January 2018, a semi hauling two tankers carrying 9,000 gallons of gasoline and 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel, caught fire on southbound I-15 near 8000 South. That incident forced UDOT to close the road overnight to repair the damage the fire had caused,

Contributing: Payton Davis