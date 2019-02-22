SALT LAKE CITY — Southbound I-15 at 1300 South was shut down Friday morning after a tanker that carried 8,000 gallons of fuel caught fire following an accident, officials said.

Salt Lake City FIre Capt. Adam Archuleta said a Honda Civic hit a semitruck around 1:30 a.m., and the fuels ignited and spread onto the road.

The fire burned for a couple of hours but is now extinguished.

Archuleta said one driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The freeway was still closed between 400 South and 2100 South hours after the incident.

Breaking: The SB I-15 HOV and the #1 lane are now open. — John Gleason (@johnegleason) February 22, 2019

Breaking: The I-15 southbound collector ramp is now open. — John Gleason (@johnegleason) February 22, 2019

This article will be updated.

Contributing: Shara Park