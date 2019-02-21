OREM — Jake Toolson scored a game-high 25 points and Richard Harward recorded a career-high 19-point, 16-rebound double-double to lead Utah Valley University to a 103-71 win over Chicago State on Thursday night at the UCCU Center.

The win pushes UVU’s record to 18-8 overall and 7-4 in WAC play. Chicago State falls to 3-24 overall and 0-12 in league play. UVU played to a win in front of military families as the Wolverines celebrated Salute to Service night.

"Having military families tonight was awesome," said Utah Valley head coach Mark Pope. "I am proud of our guys. We shot the living daylights out of the ball in the first half. We shot our way to some energy on the floor. We have a big game Saturday and we're looking forward to coming in and playing better."

The two teams played through nine lead changes and two ties as Chicago State took a 30-28 lead on a Harris 3-pointer with 6:57 to play in the first half. Utah Valley then made six threes over a 2:40 span as the Wolverines went on a 15-4 run to jump out to a 45-32 advantage with 3:29 remaining in the half. The Wolverines then outscored CSU 9-4 over the final three and a half minutes to take a 54-38 lead into the break.

Chicago State opened the second half on a 7-3 run to cut the UVU lead to a 14-point 59-45 advantage with 15:10 to play. The Wolverines countered with nine unanswered points to rebuild their lead to 23 points, 68-45, with 11:18 to go. Utah Valley continued to build on its lead, taking a 94-64 lead with 3:45 remaining. The Wolverines would push their lead to 33 points on a pull-up jumper by Wyatt Lowell and then coasted to the 103-71 victory.

Utah Valley shot 16-for-27 from beyond the arc — the second-most threes in single-game UVU history. Jake Toolson led the barrage with six threes with Conner Toolson and Isaiah White knocking down three shots apiece.

The Wolverines finished 58.7 percent from the field and 59.3 percent from deep. UVU dominated Chicago State in rebounds, 40-21, including a 15-8 advantage on the offensive glass. UVU used that edge to outscore the Cougars in the paint, 36-24.

Jake Toolson scored his 25 points on an efficient 8-for-13 shooting from the field. Harward’s 19 points and 16 rebounds were both good for career highs for the sophomore. Conner Toolson chipped in 13 points and TJ Washington finished just shy of a double-double, finishing with 10 points and nine assists. White was also in double figures with 11 points. Ben Nakwaasah tied a career high with seven assists to go along with six points and five rebounds.

Utah Valley continues play at home on Saturday night as the Wolverines host Kansas City at 7 p.m. (MST).