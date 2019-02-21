PROVO — BYU guard TJ Haws, who scored 25 points in the Cougars’ 77-71 loss to San Francisco, was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District 8 Team Thursday.

District 8 comprises eight states in the Western region of the United States — Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Washington. To be eligible, a student-athlete must be a starter or important reserve with at least a 3.30 cumulative grade point average at his current institution. Nominated athletes must have participated in at least 50 percent of the team's games.

The CoSIDA Academic All-District 8 team also includes Sam Bittner (Fresno State), Brooks DeBisschop (Northern Arizona), Nate Renfro (San Francisco) and Stephen Thompson Jr. (Oregon State).

Haws, who was named to the WCC's All-Academic Team, was averaging 17.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game going into Thursday's contest.

The team captain and finance major has recorded season highs of 35 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and three steals. He leads the Cougars in assists, steals, free-throw percentage and 3-point field goals.

Haws is the first BYU men’s basketball player to earn CoSIDA honors since Eric Mika was named all-district and second-team Academic All-America honors in 2017.

MAUI CALLING: During the first half Thursday night, the Maui Jim Invitational presented an 8-foot, hand-crafted, custom-made surfboard to the BYU basketball team to recognize the Cougars’ upcoming appearance in the 2019 tournament in November.

BYU will be making its fourth appearance in the Maui Invitational and has posted a 4-4 record all-time in the event.

The 2019 Maui Invitational field features BYU, Dayton, Georgia, Kansas, Michigan State, UCLA, Virginia Tech and host Chaminade.

The 2019 field will feature three of the top 15 all-time winningest programs in BYU, Kansas and UCLA. Combined, the teams own 193 NCAA Tournament berths, including 43 Final Four appearances and 16 national championships. Accompanied by Tournament newcomer Georgia, the seven returning programs come back to Maui with a combined five Tournament championships, with the Jayhawks returning after having claimed the Tournament title in their most recent appearance (2015). BYU, Michigan State and Kansas are among the top 20 winningest programs in the nation since the start of the 2010-11 season.