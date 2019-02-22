CEDAR CITY — Heading into the 4A state tournament a season ago, most observers agreed there were two teams — Salem Hills and Mountain View — and then the rest.

The Skyhawks and Bruins were considered the class of the classification, and the almost universal expectation was that the Region 10 rivals would meet in the title game with the state championship on the line.

While Salem Hills did take home the championship trophy, Mountain View was upset in the quarterfinal round.

Other teams, like Logan, Hurricane and Lehi, made surprising runs deep into the tourney.

Nothing went exactly as planned.

As it turns out, that state tournament was only the beginning, a precursor for what was to come.

This season, the 4A classification is as deep as it has ever been — as talented and as well-coached as ever.

“There are a lot of really talented kids out there,” Ridgeline head coach Ainsli Jenks said, “and really skilled coaches.”

Five teams, led by undefeated Cedar, won 17 or more games.

Included in that group are the Redmen, who finished 21-0. There are also the Lehi Pioneers at 19-3. Ridgeline matched that record themselves, while Green Canyon finished 18-3 and Bonneville 17-5.

Beyond those teams, four finished with 13 or more wins, including Logan, Stansbury, Uintah and Spanish Fork.

All told, of the 16 teams that made it into this year’s state tournament, 12 had double-digit wins.

All of which is to say, there aren’t just two teams this time around. Rather, the state title will be completely up for grabs when the best of 4A converge on Southern Utah University’s America First Event Center next weekend.

“There a lot of really good teams out there,” Lehi head coach Aubrey Van Pelt said. “There are so many good teams that whoever makes it all the way is a real trooper. It is anybody’s game. (The title) is out there for anyone to take.”

If there is a favorite, if there must be one, it has to be Cedar.

The Redmen were upended by Salem Hills in last year’s tourney, but since then all they’ve done is reel off 21 consecutive victories, with nary a defeat in sight.

Cedar is the top-ranked team in 4A, easily won Region 9 and boasts the top-scoring offense in the classification, not to mention the third-best scoring defense. The Redmen can also lay claim to having a few of those "talented kids" previously spoken of, in Mayci Torgerson, Logann Laws and Samantha Johnson.

The Redmen are not alone at the top, however.

Ridgeline won the always-difficult Region 12, thanks to just one loss, and the Riverhawks appear to be as good and as championship-ready as anyone.

“They are dialed in,” Jenks said. “I think the girls are playing hard. That is something we have done all season — play hard — and they have played well. This is a group of girls that comes into the gym every day and knows they have to push every single day. It is a constant battle to get better.”

Right there with both Cedar and Ridgeline are the Pioneers. As a four-seed a season ago, Lehi shocked the classification with a thrilling semifinal run.

This year, they are even better.

“I feel like we are at a point where we have figured out a lot of things,” Van Pelt said. “We know our strengths and our weaknesses. At this point in the season, it is about playing to our strengths, and making sure that we prepare ourselves so we are good physically and mentally.”

For Van Pelt and her Pioneers, that means effort.

“All year long we have tried to tell our kids that the only thing we can control is our effort,” she said. “Whatever happens and wherever that takes us is what happens. It is the mentality we had last year and we really just tried to have that again. There is prep and skill in the tournament, but honestly there is also straight luck. All you can control is your effort.”

Outside of those three, there are other contenders. The previously mentioned Lakers were impressive in Region 11, along their way to the region title. Green Canyon was as good as anyone not named Ridgeline all year long, with two of the Wolves' three losses coming at the hands of Riverhawks.

The list could go on.

“I do feel like the depth this year, it feels deeper, and I feel like things could go all sorts of different ways because there are all sorts of good teams competing,” said Jenks. “We love that. We want to play teams at their best. It is totally up for grabs and I think that is what basketball is all about.”

“We are excited,” Van Pelt added. “I think what we are seeing this year is a great thing. It is a great thing for 4A and a great thing for the whole state.”

Not to mention a great thing for the state tournament.