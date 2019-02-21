SALT LAKE CITY — An “Aquaman” star wants to play a professional wrestler in an upcoming movie about Hulk Hogan.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who played fan-favorite Black Manta in “Aquaman,” recently tweetedout the news that Chris Hemsworth would play Hulk Hogan in an upcoming movie.

Abdul-Mateen said in the post that “I’m playing Booker T?? Right??”

Insights: For the uninitiated, Booker T is a professional wrestler who ruled World Championship Wrestling for several years, winning multiple tag titles as a part of the tag team duo Harlem Heat. He also became a five-time WCW champion.

As the Deseret News reported, the Hogan biopic will be released on Netflix.

Todd Phillips (“The Hangover”) will direct the film. Hemsworth, Bradley Cooper and Eric Bischoff, who served as WCW’s president before the company was bought by WWE, will help produce the film, according to the Deseret News.

The biopic will likely document Hogan's rise to the top of wrestling fame, including his success in the WWE (then-WWF), ComicBook.com reported.

However, it’s unlikely the film will delve into Hogan’s personal scandals, according to The Hollywood Reporter.