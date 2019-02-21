SALT LAKE CITY — Corner Canyon came ready to play.

In its 60-43 win over Farmington in the 5A girls basketball quarterfinals, the Chargers never trailed.

"(Farmington head coach Van) Price is a legend. He always gets his girls prepared. I'm grateful that we had a day to prepare for them. I'm super proud of all the girls, every single girl, even the ones that didn't get in the game," Corner Canyon head coach Jeramy Acker said. "Laser-focus in practice, walk-throughs, scouting report. Executed what the game plan was, so couldn't be prouder of them."

After the first quarter, Corner Canyon led 14-8, but the Chargers did their damage in the second quarter, outscoring Farmington 20-10 in the period to lead 34-18 at halftime.

The game wasn't particularly close after that point.

"Starting off the way that we started, and then really, defensively. We're trying to buy in 100 percent on defense. It's really fun to score a lot of points, it is. It's not so fun to dig down deep and play defense, but that's what I love. When I was a player, I loved playing defense and I think we're buying in," Acker said. "You saw that early on in the game. We were hustling, we were switching the fronts, we were doing what we can do to communicate and play together."

Corner Canyon star Kemery Martin dazzled, particularly on a twisting layup in the second quarter, and scored 17 points. Jaeden Vaifanua scored 23 points to lead the Chargers. The one-two punch of Martin and Vaifanua was too much for Farmington as the duo combined for 40 of Corner Canyon's 60 points.

Valerie Kunzler led Farmington with 12 points.

"Kemery was spot on. They tried to take Kem away, so they watched the last game. They saw what Kem was able to do and they did a really good job of game planning for Kemery, but that's the nice part about having Jaeden. If you're going to take away Kemery and Jaeden is getting in her spots, where we've planned for her to get in her spots, then it really makes up for things like that," Acker said. "When a team wants to take away one, we've got another one."

For Corner Canyon, which lost in the first round a year ago, the preparation for the tournament started last offseason.

"I think the preparation starts from way back. It starts in spring, it starts every day ... Our focus is to win every hour. If we can go 16-0, that's the philosophy. 16-0 every day. You're usually awake for 16 hours, sleep for eight usually ... If we can win every hour then we're doing something every day. We're getting better every day, that's the main objective," Acker said.

The Chargers advance to the semifinals, where they will play Skyridge for the chance to go to the championship game.