SALT LAKE CITY — As lawmakers wind up the fourth week of the 2019 legislative session, many eyes will be focused on the money — specifically, how much of a surplus will they have to work with in formulating tax reform?

Legislators are expected to see the revised revenue figures on Friday.

Other issues expected to be discussed at the Statehouse during the day include:

• The House Transportation Committee will look at HB339, which extends the ban on heavy trucks from Legacy Parkway by five more years, until 2025.

• The House Natural Resources, Agriculture and Environment Committee has two water bills. HB31 regulates municipalities that provide water to customers outside their political boundaries. SB17 modifies provisions regarding the extraterritorial jurisdiction of a municipality to enact protections for its water sources

• Senate Business and Labor Committee is considering the House-approved ban on abortions done solely because a fetus has Down's syndrome, HB166.

Here's what happened on Feb. 21, the 24th day of the 2019 session: