OGDEN — When Enterprise players suggested to coach Lance Jones that they start pressing Duchesne after a sluggish first quarter in the 2A quarterfinals, Jones was all for it.

“These seniors have kind of taken it upon themselves this year, and when they say ‘let’s press,’ I’m not going to hold them back,” said Jones.

Down six at the end of the first quarter, the press helped Enterprise dominate the rest of the game as it rolled to the 53-34 win on Thursday at Weber State.

Enterprise’s press forced 19 turnovers as it outscored Duchesne in every quarter after the early 12-6 deficit.

“When we get after them on defense and start putting pressure on them, our offense comes with that and when we finally settled down,” said Jones. “(When we) put a little pressure on the ball and start making them make mistakes we get going.”

With the win, Enterprise advances to Friday’s semifinal against region rival Beaver at 5:50 p.m. The home team won both games this year.

" These seniors have kind of taken it upon themselves this year, and when they say ‘let’s press,’ I’m not going to hold them back. " Enterprise coach Lance Jones

Ronnie Robinson led Enterprise with 21 points and eight rebounds, but Jones said Robinson’s defensive commitment was just as important.

“She’s long and lengthy and it’s very difficult for people to realize how long she is to try and pass over the top of her, pass around her, she gets a lot of tips, she goes and gets the rebound,” said Jones.

At the halftime buzzer, Robinson hit a deep 3-pointer from the top of the key to stretch the lead to 26-21 even though Jones was yelling for her to attack the basket.

Enterprise continued the momentum into the third quarter, and then at the third-quarter buzzer Averie Staheli hit her own buzzer-beater, stretching the lead to 45-29.

“Those two shots right at the end of the half and right at the end of the third quarter were huge, kind of took the momentum out of Duchesne,” said Jones.

Paula Tesoro led Duchesne in the loss with 12 points and eight rebounds.