SALT LAKE CITY — The first full-length trailer for Jordan Peele’s anticipated “Twilight Zone” reboot is out, and it hints at themes of time manipulation and political drama.

Witness the reimagining of the most iconic series of all time, hosted by Academy Award® winner @JordanPeele.#TheTwilightZone premieres April 1, only on @CBSAllAccess: https://t.co/2CmHhdwTm8 pic.twitter.com/LiQv0WP2nG — The Twilight Zone (@TheTwilightZone) February 21, 2019

The new trailer, which features an unspecified number of episodes from Peele’s upcoming show, showcases several interesting elements that will play out in the series later this year.

Adam Scott of “Parks and Recreation” fame shows up multiple times in the trailer and appears to be in a warped reality where the same number is constantly appearing around him.

There are hints at an episode where time is in reverse.

A political campaign is also featured multiple times in the trailer as well as several confrontations with police, which could segue into the sociopolitical commentary Peele has said is the show’s legacy.

The original “Twilight Zone” television series was created by Rod Serling and premiered in 1959, according to Comic Book. The show ran through 1964 with various reimaginings debuting between 1985 and 2002.

Key components of the show are that it would include a moral and a surprising revelation and shine light on social issues, according to Comic Book.

Peele, who has seen major success from the sketch series “Key and Peele” as well as his film “Get Out,” was at first apprehensive about taking on “The Twilight Zone,” Comic Book reports, but feels a reboot comes at an important time in modern history.

“The realization, for me, was that it was an opportunity to attempt to continue with Serling’s mission,” Peele told Variety. “If we approach it without ego and sort of bow to Serling, that will hopefully suffice for our fellow 'Twilight Zone' fans but also bring back a show that I think is needed right now. Because it’s a show that has always helped us look at ourselves, hold a mirror up to society.”

“The Twilight Zone” will debut on CBS All Access on April 1.