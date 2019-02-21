SALT LAKE CITY — Tired of the Oscars? From reversing a controversial decision to hand out some of the awards during commercial breaks to having Kevin Hart as a host and then having no host at all, there's been a lot of drama. And it all unfolds Sunday night.

The good news is, if you're wanting to step away from the Hollywood chaos, Utah has you covered.

Special Olympics

Special Olympics Utah has provided opportunities for people with disabilities to take part in sports since 1971. If you're looking to volunteer for a good cause, you can join them for their metro area basketball tournament. Volunteers can help with setup, scorekeeping, the opening ceremony, awards or event takedown. Feb. 23, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., University of Utah, 1836 Student Life Way (sout.org).

Laura Seitz, Deseret News Derrick Peterson of the Chrysalis Cyclones smiles after receiving his metal at the Special Olympics Utah's 48th annual Summer Games at Provo High School on Friday, June 2, 2017. Special Olympics Utah will have their metro area basketball tournament Saturday, Feb. 23 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the University of Utah.

The 2019 Masquerade Party

You can have a good time while supporting a good cause at the Utah Art Festival's Masquerade Party. Come in cocktail attire and be sure to bring a mask for a night of dancing, live music, food and games. All event proceeds go to programs of the Utah Arts Festival. Feb. 23, 7 p.m.-11 p.m., The Falls Event Center at Trolley Square, 602 E. 500 South, $50 (uaf.org).

BYU’s Hunger Banquet

This is Brigham Young University's 29th annual Hunger Banquet. At the dinner, each guest is randomly assigned to high, middle or low class. Guests are then seated and given meals according to their class. The goal is to develop empathy and a deeper understanding of inequality and hardships, according to byu.edu. At the end of the event, guests will select one of three agencies to receive 100 percent of the event's proceeds. Feb. 22, 6-9 p.m. WSC Ballroom, Wilkinson Center, East Campus Drive, Provo, $14 for general, $10 for students (marriottschool.byu.edu).

Dan Lund, Deseret Morning News Chelsea Niumatalolo, left, eats a plate of rice while sitting with Shannon Turner and listening to the Keynote speaker at BYU's annual Hunger Banquet. This years Hunger Banquet is Friday, Feb. 22, 6 p.m.-9 p.m. in the WSC Ballroom, Wilkinson Center, East Campus Drive, Provo.

‘The Other Mozart’

Like her celebrated brother Amadeus, Maria Anna Mozart (nicknamed Nannerl) was a musical prodigy. She performed throughout Europe and composed music, but unlike her brother, her story was essentially forgotten. Enter Sylvia Milo, who brought the story back to life with her award-winning play "The Other Mozart." You can watch this “true, untold story” at the University of Utah. Feb. 22-23, 7:30 p.m.; Feb. 23, 2 p.m., Dumke Recital Hall, 1375 E. Presidents Circle, $25, $10 for guests under 18 or non-U. students with student ID, $5 for U. students (801-581-7100 or tickets.utah.edu)

'Singing the Blues'

This weekend, the Salt Lake Choral Artists present "Singing the Blues: Jazz and Blues in Sacred Music." The concert marks the Utah premiere of “Mass in Blue” by British composer Will Todd. The performance will also feature other choral works with a jazzy twist. Feb. 23, 7:30 p.m., Libby Gardner Concert Hall, 1375 E. Presidents Circle, $10-$15 (801-232-7521 or saltlakechoralartists.org).